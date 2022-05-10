Colder’s celebrating 80 years with a series of McGivern videos

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin-born celebrity and storyteller John McGivern, known for his whimsical and informative shows about communities around the Midwest, has turned his curiosity to the rich history of Colder’s Furniture, Appliance and Mattress.
The three-generation family-owned store is celebrating 80 years in business and has tapped the “Around the Corner” host McGivern to do a series of eight videos in which he talks to family members and takes viewers back to the store’s earliest beginnings.
Colder’s Furniture, Appliance and Mattress stores have been locally owned and operated since their founding in Milwaukee in 1942. Three generations of family leadership have led Colder’s through the highs and lows of the last 80 years.
Its locations includes one in Grafton, which opened in 2006 on Highway 60 just east of the freeway.
The founder’s name, Felker, remarkably, lives on today through the current generations. Members of the Felker family are still at the helm of the business carrying on the passion for great value and service.
Colder’s is sharing the rich history of the family-owned business in partnership with local celebrity, and one of Milwaukee’s favorite storytellers, John McGivern. Five of the eight videos have been released, queuing nostalgic feelings for the family and greater Milwaukee area.
Henry H. Felker opened and grew his business from the back of a truck starting in 1942. The beginnings were humble, Henry Felker left the family farm outside of Oshkosh to build a new life for his family. He sold and delivered freezers - which were colder than an Ice Box. Eighty years later, Colder’s has four large, iconic and convenient showrooms in southeastern Wisconsin featuring the largest array of quality, name-brand furniture, appliances and mattresses in the state, according to the press release.
The Felker brothers, their children and their children’s children have joined the business as the decades have passed. Today, the Colder’s family is proud to have furnished hundreds of thousands of homes in Milwaukee for more than three generations, according to the press release.
“Many family-owned businesses do not make it past the first or second generation,” said Colder’s Vice President of Merchandising Tom Balistreri. “The fact that we are in the third generation is a testament to the Felker brother’s leadership.”
McGivern’s guests include members of the Felker family, the Colder’s team and local residents, who have been loyal supporters of Colder’s for many years.
To watch, go to https://www.colders.com/john-mcgivern.