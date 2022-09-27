Commerce State Bank to officially become Summit Credit Union Saturday

CEDARBURG - The former Commerce State Bank, which has branches in Cedarburg and West Bend, will become Summit Credit Union on Saturday.
A spokeswoman with the bank said accounts will not be converted until April of next year.
In March, Summit Credit Union and Commerce State Bank jointly announced a partnership that includes Summit’s acquisition of substantially all of the assets and liabilities of Commerce State Bank.
The definitive agreement was unanimously approved by both boards of directors and is pending shareholder and regulatory approval, according to a press release. The combined company will have assets approaching $6 billion and will have 54 locations.
The move for Summit Credit Union, a Madison-based financial cooperative and the second-largest credit union in Wisconsin, is historic because Commerce is the first bank it will acquire, according to the press release.
Kim Sponem, CEO and president of Summit Credit Union, will remain the CEO of the combined organization.
“Commerce State Bank is an exceptionally well-run institution and has experienced tremendous success,” Sponem said. “We have similar values, cultures and dedication to the highest levels of member and community service. This is a terrific strategic fit. Commerce State Bank’s stellar commercial lending portfolio adds to our strengths in mortgage and small business lending, as well as helping people with their everyday financial needs.”
Summit Credit Union is Wisconsin’s No. 1 Mortgage Lender and the largest credit union lender of SBA loans to small businesses in Wisconsin for 10 years, according to the press release.