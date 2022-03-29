CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council approved an ordinance that establishes clearer rules for the use of temporary tents at businesses.
Local businesses in the city have been setting up tents on their premises since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The former ordinance did not specify temporary use of tents since it wasn’t an issue until COVID-19. Prior to COVID-19, the Stilt House was the only restaurant requesting a tent annually.
The council directed the Cedarburg Plan Commission last October to draft rules to accommodate temporary tents in the city, subject to the Building Inspector and Plan Commission approval — and Landmarks Commission approval if located in the Historic District — with the understanding that they should be allowed annually between Oct. 1 and May 30.
While drafting a set of rules, the Plan Commission also took into consideration recommendations from the Cedarburg Landmarks Commission, Cedarburg Fire Department and City Attorney Mike Herbrand, according to the information given to the council March 14.
In summary, the ordinance stipulates, among other things, that:
- The use of a tent exceeding 14 consecutive days in duration shall be allowed one time per calendar year from Oct. 1 through April 30, subject to Plan Commission approval and Landmarks Commission approval if the site is in the Historic District.
- Tents are to be located in the side or rear yards only, and generally out of view of the public.
- The code specifically references state building and fire safety code requirements.
The ordinance passed 6-1, with council member Kristin Burkart voting against it. Council member Sherry Bublitz was absent from the meeting.
Burkart said businesses using tents have been able to greatly increase their usable square footage. As council members, she stated that their job is to increase the city’s tax base.
“So why are we interested in allowing temporary structures to happen here when they could be encouraged to build a permanent structure that would increase their assessed value?” she said. “We’re essentially letting these businesses reap the increase of square footage for the low, low price of free.”
Council member Jack Arnett had attended Landmarks Commission and Plan Commission meetings to express his support of tents, stating that they are a benefit to businesses and the downtown. In regards to a concern about the aesthetics of tents, Arnett said he’s talked to people who weren’t even aware of the tents. Council member Robert Simpson also said he heard that as well.
Mayor Mike O’Keefe also expressed his support of tents.
“Helping our restaurants survive the off season, I think, is paramount,” he said, adding that a tent being out during that time of year isn’t marring the historic district.