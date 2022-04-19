CUW’s Sem to be next vice provost for Research & Innovation

MEQUON — Concordia University Wisconsin Dean of the Business School Daniel Sem has announced that he is leaving the position to become vice provost for Research and Innovation.
Sem will now be responsible for fostering and supporting grant funding, research and innovation, startups and technology transfer for the university. He will also be responsible for CUW think tanks and many centers, most notably the Free Enterprise Center, which is under the leadership of Scott Niederjohn.
“With my new role, the scope of this center will now be able to expand further to include the entire university.” Sem wrote in a post on the CUW website.
Sem has served as dean of the Business School for seven years. In the role, he helped design, fundraise and name the Batterman School of Business. He created new programs and an organizational structure and culture, “further building our brand, building grant funding-research initiatives and — most importantly — building a truly incredible team and serving our students,” Sem wrote.