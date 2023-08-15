OZAUKEE COUNTY — Home sales in the metropolitan market were down 25.4% through the second quarter of 2023 and down 28.6% in Ozaukee County, according to a report from the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.
In his report, GMAR President Mike Ruzicka noted that this June marked one year since rising mortgage interest rates began to hit the metropolitan Milwaukee real estate market, pushing sales down by double-digits.
Ruzicka frequently cautions that because of Ozaukee County’s small inventory, small fluctuations can be reflected with large percentage point changes.
There were 846 home sales in Ozaukee County in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 604 in the second quarter of this year.
“Rising mortgage rates forced buyers to reassess their purchasing ability, with many deciding that now is the right time in their lives to buy, realizing a home purchase is a solid investment and 6% interest rates are historically good,” Ruzicka said. “Buyer demand is extremely strong among millennials and gen Z, driven by life changes and household formation, good credit, and strong employment prospects — a formula for strong demand for years to come.”
The rising interest rates also meant a decrease in inventory. Ruzicka said that potential sellers decided not to list after looking at their ability to buy another home with a slightly higher rate, “foregoing a windfall from rising home prices.”
He said that a lack of homes continues to be a problem.
“Unfortunately — as we have been highlighting for several years — the market could barely satisfy the demand for ownership opportunities in the form of condos and single-family houses,” Ruzicka said. “In fact June marked the 16th consecutive month of decreasing listings.”
The supply of inventory on hand was only enough to satisfy 2.6 months of buyer demand, and if the number of units with an offer are subtracted, that level drops to 1.0 month.
In the metro Milwaukee area, listings were down 24.3% in the second quarter and in Ozaukee County, down 23.7%.
New construction would normally add 3,000 to 4,000 units to the market annually, but that market segment has been down by 50% for several years, according to the report.
And that has contributed to rising prices.
“The historically low level of new construction and lack of new listings in the four-county area resulted in prices increasing an average of 4.4%, or $17,341,” Ruzicka said.
He said that could have major repercussions.
“There is a significant, long-term danger if we do not create additional supply in the form of single-family and condominium units: Thousands of would-be homeowners will be forced into rental units, unable to save for a down payment and foregoing the opportunity to build wealth through a home’s equity — as well as all of the other benefits of homeownership,” he said. “That will result in problems decades down the road when families do not have enough home equity to tap into for college expenses, to remodel their home, or for emergencies.”