MEQUON — PARADIGM Real Estate represented G.E.M. Bristol, LLC in the sale of a 13,099 square-foot industrial warehouse/office building located at 6150 W. Donges Bay Road in Mequon.
Brian Parrish, MBA, SIOR and Matt Friedman of PARADIGM Real Estate represented the seller, and Isaac Berg of Colliers International represented the buyer, John S. Ashcroft and Angela S. Ashcroft.
PARADIGM Real Estate is a commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm specializing in the sale and lease of industrial and commercial real estate in Wisconsin.