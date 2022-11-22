CEDARBURG — The auction of the estate of well-known local jeweler and antique dealer Dorothy Gallun is now open online to the public.
The auction, presented by Cedarburg Auction & Appraisals LLC, will close Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., starting with Item No. 1 and continuing until all items are sold.
Dorothy Gallun, who was a longtime resident of Cedarburg, died in 2018. She and her husband, Paul, purchased the stone house on the corner of Bridge and Columbia roads in 1950. The couple eventually purchased some of the surrounding properties.
The stone house was built in 1865 by Edward Stallman, who was part owner of the former Columbia Mill that used to be across the street, where BMO Harris Bank is today.
Patty Gallun Hansen grew up in the stone house along with her siblings. The property is now owned by a couple who hope to turn the stone house into a bed and breakfast and have a dog grooming and boarding business on the property as well.
Gallun specialized in antique jewelry, said Gallun Hansen, and was well known for having a nice and vast collection of antique jewelry. Gallun showed her antique jewelry all over the country for many years, including at the Houston Antique Dealers Association show.
“My mom had a very good reputation for being kind, honest and respectful and I daresay if you were to ask anybody about Dorothy Gallun - and I’m not just saying this because I’m her daughter - I don’t think you would ever find anybody saying anything unkind or mean about her. She was a lovely, lovely person,” Gallun Hansen said.
Gallun did run several brick-and-mortar businesses on her property, including Dorothy Gallun and Associates, later named Dorothy Gallun Fine Jewelry. Gallun Hansen still runs the business by appointment only at W62N563 Washington Ave., Suite B in downtown Cedarburg.
In addition to antique jewelry, those interested in the auction will find items from the 18th to 20th centuries, including furniture, china, glassware and artwork.
Gallun Hansen said her father loved antiques, but her mother didn’t at first. The daughter shared a family story where Gallun would tell her husband that she would rather live in orange crates than have antique furniture.
“So one day my father brought home a bunch of orange crates and my mother and father, being as stubborn as they both were, lived with the orange crates for a while,” Gallun Hansen said.
Gallun Hansen said her mother eventually gave in and fell in love with antiques.
There are a number of items up for auction, including an 18th century eastern U.S. pine corner cupboard, flow blue china and a 1965 Morris Minor 1000 British classic car.
The auction is available on liveauctioneers.com. Search for Cedarburg Auction & Appraisals LLC.
Those interested in viewing the items in person can call 262-238-5555 to make an appointment. Cedarburg Auction & Appraisals LLC is located at 4701 W. Schroeder Drive in Brown Deer.