WHITEFISH BAY — Mequon’s Joy Vertz has announced she is opening another location of her popular Drybar salon. Drybar in Whitefish Bay will open later this year, according to a press release.
Vertz opened the Historic Third Ward location in 2018, bringing the first shop to Wisconsin. Due to the success Drybar saw in Milwaukee, Vertz acquired the three Drybar locations in Illinois earlier this year, along with executing expansion opportunities further in Wisconsin and Illinois.
The new site will be 1,450 square feet and will consist of eight to nine styling chairs and all the signature elements that define the Drybar experience.
Drybar Whitefish Bay will employ 25 amazing, licensed stylists and will be hiring shortly.
“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Wisconsin’s newest Drybar location, Whitefish Bay. This area will be the perfect location to give those living north of Milwaukee a Drybar close to home!” Vertz said. “Be sure to keep your eyes open closer to opening; we will be offering grand opening specials on our Barfly Membership.”