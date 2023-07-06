MEQUON — Replacing the former Taco Bell, Dunkin’ Donuts will fill the space located at 11511 North Port Washington Road.
During its June 26 meeting, Mequon’s Planning Commission approved Concord 22, LLC’s conditional use grant to allow for modifications of the operating hours and the addition of outdoor seating at the site that will ultimately become the popular multinational coffee and doughnut company.
“The space is approved (under Taco Bell) as a fastfood restaurant, therefore other fast-food restaurants could occupy the space subject to approval by PC of any amendments or modification,” Director of Community Development Kim Tollefson told the News Graphic, adding that the owner applied for the Dunkin’ Donuts use approximately 30 days in advance to last week’s meeting.
The new use will occupy 1,903 square feet of the shopping center and includes an outdoor seating area for approximately 22 seats, according to information provided to the city.
The proposed hours of operation for the store and drive-thru — similar to other nearby coffee shops — are 5:30 a.m to 10 p.m, Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
The Mequon location would mark the 89th Dunkin’ Donuts in Wisconsin, with the closest being a Dunkin’ Go in Cedarburg that is slated to open late summer or early fall.
In compliance with the Zoning Code and Land Use Plan, other recommendations for the property owner moving forward include staff reviewing and approving of final floor plans, having no amplified music in the outdoor seating area after 9 p.m., and submitting final plans within 180 days of June 26’s meeting.