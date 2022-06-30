Dunkin’ GO a go at Washington Avenue property

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council approved a conditional use permit for a drive-thru Dunkin’ GO to be located at W62N245 Washington Ave, the site of Corky’s Tire & Auto Services.
The Dunkin’ GO would be drive-thru/walk-up only. The proposed plans showed a narrow 1,090 square foot building with a wraparound traffic pattern, where vehicles will generally enter the site from the northeast corner, proceed around the building to place their order at the speaker post at the southeast corner of the building and then proceed to the pick-up windows on the north side of the building.
The Cedarburg Plan Commission supported the concept review of this project earlier this month. The applicant, Mario Valentini of MRV Architects, Inc. and representative for his client Dairyland Operations LLC, made adjustments to the plans since the meeting to address some issues commissioners had in regards to traffic.
The site currently can be accessed by three two-way drives (two onto Washington Avenue and one onto Fairfield Street). At the suggestion of city staff, Valentini eliminated the southeast Washington Avenue drive and the area will convert into green space.
The Washington Avenue drive is also restricted to right-turn only movements when exiting the site.
The new plans also show the Fairfield Street access drive shifted to the far west side of the site.
The Dunkin’ GO would be open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Valentini said the peak times are usually around 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and there are short peaks in the afternoon around 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
“The typical turnaround time frame for any one patron is in the neighborhood of 90 to 110 seconds,” he said. “In an hour you might see 40 cars, 50 cars. But again that’s not every hour from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.”
Laurel and Anthony Kashinn of Fairfield Street expressed their concern about traffic on that street, which is a dead end. They asked for a traffic study to be done.
“We can only exit on Washington Avenue. We often have to gun it across the street as it is,” Laurel Kashinn said.
Brian Collins of Collins & Company Realty, the real estate broker on behalf of Corky’s, said a different business could go at the site and be more busy and still cause traffic issues. Other council members noted that as well, and the council may not have a say as they do with the Dunkin’ GO due to the conditional use permit.
The approval of the conditional use permit is contingent upon city staff approving the architectural, landscaping and exterior lighting plans for code compliance, said City Planner Jon Censky. He also mentioned the city installing a “Dead End” sign to discourage people turning right onto Fairfield Street when exiting the site.