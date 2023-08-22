CEDARBURG — After 49 years, Dr. Michael Hansen has seen his final patient and closed his doors.
A longtime dentist in downtown Cedarburg, Hansen retired July 1 after nearly a half-century of service. It was a bittersweet decision, but one that needed to be made someday. Hansen has spent the last month reflecting on his career and receiving numerous messages of thanks and support.
“It really has been very encouraging,” Hansen said. “They appreciated that they weren’t a number—they were a person. We treated people like people, and I think they appreciated that. Many people told me, ‘I told you that you couldn’t retire ever,’ but eventually it had to stop.”
Hansen first arrived in Cedarburg in 1974. He and his first wife traveled to Cedarburg often, and he decided to set down roots in town and give private practice a chance.
“It was actually very trying at the beginning,” Hansen said. “Here I was, just moving in and putting the sign outside, hung my shingle up and waited for people to come in. It can take awhile for things to build, but I got to know a lot of people and became friends with many of them. Things just rolled along from there.”
Unlike some children, Hansen was instantly captivated by dentistry as a youngster. His curiosity in the field never wavered, earning a degree in biology from St. Norbert College in De Pere and later graduated from dental school at Loyola University Chicago.
Hansen knew it may have been somewhat strange to be so interested in dentistry, but at the same time he couldn’t have imagined doing much else.
“Unfortunately, I spent a lot of time in the dentist chair as a child,” he said. “But I thought, boy this guy has got some really cool stuff here. Being sort of a gadgeteer, I thought everything was so cool and I looked into it a little more. I thought it was something I could do. I know it’s odd, but that’s ok.”
Hansen’s practice remained at the same location on Center Street for all 49 years. He was able to treat thousands of patients and oversee a loyal staff. Many of his hygienists stayed at the practice for more than 20 years, and his longtime assistant was employed for 27 years. Hansen cultivated a supportive and collaborative environment, which resulted in steady and smooth operations.
“If you treat people the way you want to be treated, they are going to be loyal,” he said. “Consistency is a very good thing.”
Dentistry as a career has long been viewed as a high-reward but also high-stress field. To avoid burnout during his 49 years, Hansen was always conscious of taking a level-headed approach to his work.
“You just have to stay calm yourself because if you get excited, what’s the patient going to think?” he said. “You have to sit down and think of a way to get things done and make sure the patient gets the care they need. It’s just a matter of maintaining your calm and treating things efficiently.”
Hansen advises current and future dentists to stay informed of the latest advancements in technologies. Much has changed since the 1970s, as Hansen is well aware, but that shouldn’t get lost in placing first priority to the patients.
'The main thing to remember, though, is you aren’t a tech person,” Hansen said. “What you are really doing is providing a service to people. You have to take care of people first. We’re not machines.”
There are many stories Hansen can reflect on after so much time in the dentist’s chair. When asked if there was a unique one he likes to refer to, he quickly pointed out one he — and his wife, Patty Gallun Hansen — enjoy to this day.
“There was one day where I did something for a woman, and it came out just perfect and everything looked beautiful,” Hansen began. “She looked at me and she said, ‘You’re like God’s gift to mankind.’ I could have retired right there. I tell my wife that all the time so she remembers.”
In his newfound spare time, Hansen will be certainly be active in the community. He’s a member of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce as well as the Rotary Club. He and his wife also announce the town’s annual Fourth of July Parade. For relaxation, Hansen is an avid fisherman and hunter.
It has been a long yet fulfilling journey for Dr. Hansen. Although his time in the office is complete, he hopes to see his many friends and patients out on the town and stay connected. Hansen’s gratitude for Cedarburg will forever remain constant.
“I thank the whole community for accepting me and trusting me,” he said. “It makes you feel good inside that you’ve done something good for people.”
Hansen selected Dr. Neal Rosenberg to succeed him at the practice. Rosenberg is a Grafton native and 2014 Marquette Dental School graduate. He has been practicing dentistry since 2015, according to a letter from Hansen to his patients.