GRAFTON — The new luxury short-term rentals known as The Quarters at Mill Square make for an exciting addition to downtown Grafton.
Formerly Stone Manor Bridal, the four newly renovated eco-conscious suites opened July 14 and are located just steps away from the Milwaukee River, Veterans Park and several popular shops and restaurants, such as Colectivo Coffee and the Grafton Milwaukee Ale House.
“It’s been exceeding our expectations on how many bookings we’ve had already so we’re real happy about that,” Jeff Prochnow said, who, along with his wife, Julie, proposed to convert the space at 1218 12th Ave. into rental units. Their daughter, Addie, runs the rentals.
The village of Grafton’s Plan Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the space back in February.
“The village has been a good partner with us,” he added.
The four suites range from 1,100 to 1,550 square feet and feature modern designs with upscale amenities. Each includes one bedroom with a flex room, full kitchens and open environment living spaces. There is also a shared common area that includes a laundry room and extra storage space.
“Everything we’ve done here has been as sustainable as we could do it and we’re working towards being as sustainable as possible,” Julie Prochnow said.
That includes recycling a lot of the materials from the former tenant, Stone Manor Bridal. Materials such as track lighting, chandeliers and doors were reused.
'You still get hints of the bridal studio in it,” Addie Prochnow said.
The lamp shades are made out of recycled bottles.
Rentals, whether monthly or for a few nights, are only available through Airbnb as of now.
While some Grafton residents commented on the parking situation during the public hearing meeting before the business was approved, as the parking lot is used by many businesses and tends to fill up quickly, the Prochnows have since secured some private spaces.
“They repaved the little lot near the south end, so we now have six spots exclusively for us, which is really nice,” host Addie Prochnow said.
The Prochnows, who own both upper levels of the Mill Square buildings, feel that the idea for creating their own rentals couldn’t have come at a better time.
“It was the time when people weren’t investing in office spaces and everyone was still working at home, so we were brainstorming ideas and thinking ‘what could we do with this’, because it was a beautiful space,” Julie Prochnow said.
The family devoted countless hours throughout the entire rebuild process, which lasted roughly five months.
“We had a lot of sweat equity into it. We planned it all, we were involved all the way through including decorating it and buying everything,” Jeff Prochnow said. “We’re committed to Grafton and we’re focused on having a better downtown and bringing more people in.”
Prochnow was an original member of the Chinooks Baseball ownership group with fellow owners who include Robin Yount, Bob Uecker and Jim Kacmarcik.
“With all the new developments around here, it definitely feels like a good time to be a part of it,” Addie Prochnow said. “We’re excited to be a part of the growth.”
A couple of those developments include The Stillery restaurant, which will fill the space at the former location of Atlas BBQ starting this fall, and a Blain’s Farm & Fleet.
For information about the rentals, contact info@quartersatmillsquare.com or 262-423-3332.