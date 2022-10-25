MADISON — Pierce Manufacturing’s electric fire truck was crowned the winner of this year’s Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. WMC partnered with Johnson Financial Group to make the announcement last week.
The Appleton-based Pierce Manufacturing is the largest fire apparatus company in the world. Its Volterra pumper is the first zero-emission electric fire truck in service in North America, according to the WMC press release.
The truck was developed to provide the environmental benefits fire departments requested such as reducing emissions, minimizing fuel and producing less noise without having to compromise on the leading-edge operational performance, functionality, and safety attributes fire departments expected from their fire truck.
Tesker Manufacturing of Saukville was the only Ozaukee County company to make this year’s list, for its thread rolling machines.