Embodied offers bodywork, mindful movement and herbalism

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce and its Ambassador Committee recently celebrated the grand opening of Embodied at W63N647 Hanover Ave., which offers a variety of services and products aimed at promoting a sense of freedom in the body including massages, herbal remedies and other holistic support.
Pictured ready to cut the ribbon is owner Gina Roethle, with Chamber Ambassadors Adam Krenek from Zuern Building Products and Design and Dawn DeGeorge from Ansay & Associates holding the ribbon. Also on hand to congratulate her were ambassadors and chamber members, front row, from left, John Sengdalaphet of Sengdalaphet, LLC; Tom Mueller of Turnhall Financial Group of Thrivent; Stacie Nowak from ActionCOACH of Milwaukee; Alice Bush from Realty Executives Integrity; and Michael Johnson from Michael Johnson Legal; back row, from left, Maggie Dobson, executive director of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce; Mark Gierach of the Saukville Community Food Pantry; Mikko Hilvo, Cedarburg city administrator; Darlene Emmer of PyraMax Bank; Cindi Purnell of Cedarburg Mercantile and Blossom IDD; and Eric Ryer, town of Cedarburg administrator.