CEDARBURG - Cedarburg residents now have the opportunity to ask questions and express concerns related to the Amcast Industrial Corp. site.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is holding one-on-one 30-minute interviews from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 and noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Cedarburg City Hall, W63N645 Washington Ave.
“These conversations will help Agency officials better understand what information the community needs and how they would like to get it. EPA will use your feedback to write a Community Involvement Plan for the site,” according to the city of Cedarburg’s website.
Formerly home to an aluminum die-casting factory, the 8.5-acre Amcast property has been contaminated with asbestos, lead-based paint, PCBs and other volatile organic materials for years. Amcast had a plant that released PCBs into nearby Cedar Creek via storm sewers, according to the EPA’s website. The Amcast site has been a state Superfund site since 2009.
“We are pleased to see that the EPA is finally putting this site back on their radar,” said City Administrator Mikko Hilvo. “Citizen input is a key component to how the EPA will develop their cleanup plan for the site. Through the input sessions, the EPA will be able to provide a plan that reflects our community’s wishes. We recommend that anyone that wants a say in what the cleanup might accomplish take this opportunity to discuss it with the EPA representatives.”
DJ Burns of Drake Consulting Group is the developer of the Amcast property, which has two parcels that he is planning to redevelop: the north parcel on Hamilton Road where the former factory was and the southern parcel, which is on the corner of Hamilton Road and Johnson Street, where there is an office building.
But the Amcast site goes beyond those two parcels, which all needs some sort of cleanup. It also includes nearby private properties, Wilshire Pond and the quarry pond in Zuenert Park.
Hilvo called the quarry pond a community “hidden treasure” that citizens have not been able to actively use for decades.
“This is an opportunity to look at this site as a potential for future fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding and other water activities,” he said. “Other development opportunities exist on the Amcast and surrounding sites. If we do not take this opportunity to voice our thoughts on the development of these sites the EPA will not be able to develop a plan that reflects what we as a community want. We hope that many of our residents take the time to meet with them while they are here.”
For those interested in scheduling an interview, contact EPA Contractor Caeli Cleary at 312-201-7769 or caeli.cleary@tetratech.com.
Those unavailable during these dates can contact the EPA to schedule a phone call at another time. For questions or special accommodations, contact EPA Community Involvement Coordinator Phil Gurley at 312-886-4448 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays or email gurley.philip@epa.gov.
For more information, visit https://www.epa.gov/superfund/amcast-industrial.