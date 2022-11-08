CEDARBURG - Over two years ago, city officials were given a tour on the progress of the redevelopment of Amcast Industrial Corp. properties, also known as tax incremental financing district No. 4. on Hamilton Road and Johnson Street in Cedarburg.
On Friday, members of the Cedarburg Common Council and the Community Development Authority did another walk through the properties and also went to affected areas beyond it with Developer DJ Burns of Drake Consulting Group, as well as officials with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Natural Resources.
There are two parcels of approximately 8.5 acres that Burns is planning to redevelop: the north parcel on Hamilton Road where the former factory was and the southern parcel, which is on the corner of Hamilton Road and Johnson Street where there is an office building.
But the Amcast site goes beyond those two parcels, which all needs some sort of cleanup. It also includes the quarry pond in Zeunert Park, Wilshire Pond and some nearby private properties.
“The actual overall impacted area is probably an excess of 30 to 40 acres including the quarry pond, Wilshire Pond and the connection there by (Cedars III),” Burns said.
Progress has been slow with this Superfund site due to many reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in who was the EPA project manager, among other things.
However, citizens can now maybe see a very faint light at the end of this long tunnel.
The EPA wrapped up interviews seeking feedback from the public last week.
Zach Sasnow, the current EPA project manager, told attendees the next steps that need to be done and when he hopes they will happen.
At this moment, a Proposed Plan is being reviewed by the EPA for sign off, which will be released to the public sometime in early 2023, Sasnow said.
“Any comments during that period, we have to respond to in what’s called a Responsiveness Summary and that gets included in EPA’s Record of Decision, which is the final decision of the remedy,” he said.
Sasnow added that after that, they can start getting access agreements to each resident yard that has been affected, but noted that residents can refuse them access. The EPA could also begin to procure contractors for the Remedial Design phase of the project.
Sasnow said he hoped to get work started in late 2024 or sometime in 2025. The EPA will need to get funding for the site.
When asked if the cleanup can be done in phases so development could start in some parts of the property, Sasnow stated that they could discuss that more when the EPA has a contractor for the remedial design where they will get into those details.
Some city officials have expressed the desire to start developing as soon as possible in order to build increment on the property.
The city borrowed $3.4 million and lent it to Drake Consulting Group to clean up the Amcast site. At a Community Development Authority meeting in late September, City Administrator Mikko Hilvo said 94% of that has been spent.
“Currently we budget for the loan payments through taxes but eventually it will be paid back through the increment built on the site when the site is redeveloped,” Hilvo said Monday.
Mikko stated that when this TID was created, the city understood that it would not recover its project costs.
Once the remainder of the $3.4 million is used, Hilvo said there are no other payments toward the project from the city.
At the September meeting, Burns said he has completed what he’s been authorized by the EPA to do. It has also been said by Burns’ lawyer Jacques Condon and Hilvo that development cannot happen until the site is cleaned up.