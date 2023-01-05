THIENSVILLE — Forty years after opening a business with less than $800 to her name, the owner of one of Thiensville's most beloved stores said that all good things must come to an end.
Fantasy Flowers owner Nancy Witte-Dycus said that it is time to turn in the keys to her shop.
“My father, really on his deathbed, told me two-and-a-half years ago that I should retire and that I shouldn’t wait to retire because if you wait too long, you might not be able to do the things you want to do.”
Located at 106 E. Freistadt Road, Fantasy Flowers is a full-service floral business offering artisan flowers and other items including jewelry, wine, candles, ornaments, candles and more. Witte-Dycus’ level of expertise and dedication has allowed her designs to be sent all over the country and the world, compete in national and state competitions and be a part of special events including weddings and family life occasions.
Long before opening her dream shop, Witte-Dycus’ roots began about 15 miles northwest in Jackson. She attended school in West Bend, and at a young age, knew she wanted to pursue her passion of becoming a florist and floral designer while also owning her own flower shop.
“It’s the only thing I've ever known,” she said. “It’s interesting, whenever I go back to class reunions, they all say ‘we knew you’d have a flower shop.’” Her first job was at Alice’s Flower Shop in West Bend. She went on to study at a renowned floral design program in Colorado before returning home to work at several flower shops in the Milwaukee area.
Even with her education and floral business experience, Witte-Dycus still had trouble finding a location for her own store. Having applied to Marquette University with a new focus in speech pathology, she received a call two weeks before starting the semester from a real estate agent who mentioned a 200 square-foot space in Thiensville was available for rent.
“It was just a coincidence of fate that she called about it and that I followed up on it,” Witte-Dycus said.
But having about $750 to her name in 1984, Witte-Dycus was unsure if she’d be able to afford opening a business, let alone manage it for almost four decades.
“That’s all of the money I had,” she said. “…rent was $200 a month and at the time I thought it was so expensive.”
She eventually moved to her current location down the road a year later, following a massive road construction through Thiensville.
Throughout the years, Witte-Dycus notes that the evolving flower styles and trends have always piqued her interest and allowed for a new sense of creativity.
“It was important for me to always be evolving with designs. I don’t do the same looking designs I did a year ago or five years ago or ten years ago,” she said, adding that her current best seller is a European garden bouquet.
Whether it was delivering flowers to celebrities like “The Lone Ranger” star Clayton Moore or winning Business of the Year in 2000, what Witte-Dycus will miss most is getting to share her experiences with the community.
“The people are the most memorable,” she said. “I’m a part of their life and their story and history, and I do that with my flowers.”
Witte-Dycus sees the next chapter in her life filled with many more opportunities, including catching up with family, taking a floral design class in England, getting herself on a team for one of the Rose Bowl parade floats, volunteering and taking care of her father’s farm that she inherited.
“It’s like I’m redefining myself,” she said. “I know the first year I want to try to not say yes to anything so I can get myself organized and put together so I can live a long and healthy life and then look at where I’m going to fit into the community.”
Witte-Dycus said that an announcement about the potential buyer of the shop will be made soon.