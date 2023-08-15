GRAFTON — A goodbye party will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Lime Kiln Park Pavilion in Grafton for Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam King, who will be stepping down next month.
There will be a special presentation at 5:30 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.
King has been with the chamber for more than 20 years, 12 of them as executive director.
She is moving with her husband to Austin, Texas. Current Special Events-Tourism Promotion Coordinator Elizabeth Mueller will serve as the next executive director.