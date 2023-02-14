CEDARBURG - A father-son duo has brought new life into Cedarburg Coin Laundry, and they continue to strive for a clean and reliable laundromat that they say their customers deserve.
Javed Raza and his son Zee of Franklin purchased the laundromat on Washington Avenue late last year and opened it up for the new year. They have invested approximately $200,000 to renovate the laundromat, adding new flooring, equipment, tables and chairs, making the business good as new.
The Razas even installed games for children to play while their parents do laundry.
“The community has been so welcoming,” Zee Raza said.
The Razas also own Saukville Coin Laundry, 146 S. Foster Drive, which they have been running since 2021.
Javed Raza has been an entrepreneur long before setting his sights on Ozaukee County. His past is what Zee Raza calls a “classic American dream story”
Javed Raza emigrated from Lahore, Pakistan to Wisconsin in 1977. In Milwaukee, he took on small jobs and eventually worked his way to owning four laundromats.
Zee remembers while growing up, his father would come home after work with coins that he would count in the basement using a machine.
Javed Raza no longer owns laundromats in Milwaukee, but he and his son eventually saw potential in other laundromats that could be improved, like the ones in Saukville and Cedarburg.
“With laundromats, they are built for a different era,” Zee Raza said.
Both he and his dad noted that there are some laundromats that are dirty and use old equipment.
Similar to what they did before purchasing the Saukville laundromat, the Razas looked at the past reviews of the Cedarburg laundromat. Two of customers’ biggest concerns they found was cleanliness and reliable machinery.
“We have to bring the people back to let them know this is a safe environment,” Javed Raza said about reopening the Cedarburg laundromat.
The Razas have already received positive feedback in Cedarburg.
“All we want to do is provide a reliable service to the community, and they deserve that,” Zee Raza said, adding that it’s rewarding to hear that the community likes what they have done with the laundromat.
At first, Zee Raza expected a completely different path for himself. He never knew anything about running a laundromat.
Zee Raza is finishing his master’s degree in cybersecurity with a specialization in cyber-resilience at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He also works in cybersecurity as a cyber defense engineer at Oshkosh Corporation.
But the two work well with each other. Javed Raza has the operational know-how of running a laundromat and knows how to fix the machines. Zee Raza deals with the finances and can program the machines.
“We might butt heads on ideas, but what comes out of that is a much better place,” Zee said. “It’s definitely something that’s brought us together.”
Cedarburg Coin Laundry is located at W63N150 Washington Ave.