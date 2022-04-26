MEQUON — Lori Gervais, Dan Hawley, Brian Nethery, Greg Pauly and Greg Sommersberger in Baird’s North Shore wealth management office has been named to Forbes’ 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. This prestigious list recognizes top financial advisers in each state.
“We are proud to have Lori, Dan, Brian, Greg P., and Greg S. on our team as we continue to grow and evolve our private wealth management business to best serve our clients’ needs,” said Erik Dahlberg, president of Baird’s Private Wealth Management business. “This recognition also continues to affirm the firm’s recent honor of being named one of the Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune and Great Place to Work for the last two years. Our ongoing commitment to being a great place to work where all of our associates can thrive enables us to attract and retain talented women who provide the best service and advice to our clients.”
Financial advisers selected for Forbes’s Best-In-State Wealth Advisors are chosen by SHOOK Research based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management. Visit Forbes 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors to learn more. Baird’s Private Wealth Management business encompasses more than 1,300 financial advisers serving clients from over 160 locations in 33 states and has client assets of more than $255 billion. In January of2022, Baird announced that it entered into an agreement for Pittsburgh-based Hefren-Tillotson to join the firm.
Established in 1948, Hefren-Tillotson has over 90 financial advisors operating from six offices in Greater Pittsburgh.