Forbes magazine honors Scott Latzke as Best-In-State wealth advisor

MEQUON — Scott A. Latzke, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Mequon, was named to the list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors, according to a press release.
Latzke was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in his practice and approach to working with clients. Latzke is managing director of the Filla Latzke Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, with $354 million in assets under management. The team has more than 150 years combined experience in the financial services industry.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County news with a print subscription to the News Graphic: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub
Latzke graduated from Valparaiso University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and has 22 years of experience in the financial services industry. He has been an Ameriprise Circle of Success member since 2017. The Filla Latzke Group earned the Ameriprise Client Experience Award in 2021.