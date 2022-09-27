CEDARBURG - Self care has been in the spotlight ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Dawn Coleman, it has been a lifelong passion.
Coleman owns and operates Body Ignite, which caters to a variety of client needs. Whether at her studio in Cedarburg, in home visits, or in virtual sessions, Coleman has been serving as a resource for many people in their physical and spiritual recoveries.
“The first thing I always say is that I am a personal trainer, but I do a lot of work in post-rehab,” Coleman said. “I’m a bridge for someone who may be significantly injured. They may be finished with their physical therapy, but still not feeling 100%, so I help bridge that gap. I also consider myself a very intuitive trainer. I emphasize the body as a whole. Everybody wants to feel well and they want to feel like themself, and I am someone who can help facilitate that.”
Coleman has been tending to about 40 clients, some of them since day one of her business. Coleman grew and ran the training department at the Brown Deer YMCA in 1996 before branching out on her own in 1998. Being able to build lasting relationships with clients over an extended period of time isn’t something that Coleman takes for granted.
“A lot of these people have become a family to me,” Coleman said. “Some of them have been with me for more than 20 years, and in that time their goals have changed. It makes me feel honored and I consider it a gift that these people continue to embrace what I have to offer.”
Instead of focusing on long-term recovery goals which may seem daunting to attain, Body Ignite instead emphasizes short-term objectives. Clients are better motivated when they are able to consistently check off boxes and see progress unfold regularly. Body Ignite’s individualized yet holistic approach has allowed Coleman to assist clients with reaching a wide array of goals and play a key role in many inspirational stories.
“When someone comes to me for the first time, they have already been thinking about it for a year or two. When that person walks in the door, they’ve already made a significant commitment. The reason why I think people keep coming back to me is I have the ability to help people shed their excuses and narrow down the reason why they want to do this.”
Body Ignite has also served as a healing tool for Coleman herself; nearly two years ago, Coleman’s son, Collin, tragically died in a motorcycle accident. Such a devastating moment can be unthinkable to endure, but Coleman eventually understood that the best way to mend her spirit would be to continue making an impact at Body Ignite.
“My kids kept telling me that this work is my purpose and this is what fuels you, so I went back and it started giving me a reason every day to put my feet on the ground,” she said. “I don’t think I will ever be fully healed from something like this, but if I can move forward in this world and share healing, that will bring me purpose for the rest of my life. I can think of no better way to share who Collin was through me with my clients.”
Coleman makes time for other activities in her active workweek. Most notably, she and her three huskies love to mush in the winter. To keep Body Ignite effective, its leader needs to be revitalized as well.
“Every day is a lesson for me, and I want to make sure that my cup is refilled, otherwise it can be expended quickly,” Coleman said. “I do that by tapping into things that bring me joy, such as my dogs.”
Body Ignite is currently a one-woman show, and Coleman has been its star since the beginning. However, Coleman will be seeking to bring aboard extra help to assist with everyday tasks. Thoughts of expansion may not be on the immediate horizon, but Coleman is perfectly content with Body Ignite making meaningful differences in its intimate approach.
“I think I would be doing all of this a disservice if I didn’t pass on and share this with other people who are hungry to learn,” Coleman said. “It would have to be the right people of course. My vision is to create a team of like-minded individuals who can reinforce the path to healing, not just physically, but also on a mind and soul level.”
Body Ignite’s studio in Cedarburg can be found at W62N563 Washington Ave., Suite A.