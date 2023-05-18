GRAFTON — Forward Careers has been awarded a $2.4 million Nursing Expansion Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to support training programs and to diversify the pipeline of nursing professionals while advancing equity and creating pathways for workers to fill these jobs and improve the nation’s health care system.
The award is one of 25 grants that were issued nationally, according to a Forward Careers press release announcing the $2.4 million grant. The DOL has awarded more than $78 million to nursing expansion programs across 17 states.
Forward Careers has locations in Grafton, West Bend and Waukesha.
The 2023 Wisconsin Health Care Workforce Report indicates that the gap between hires and job openings in health care on a national level has significantly increased from 578,000 in 2019 to over 1 million at the end of 2021, and in 2022 doubled to almost 2 million. The report also found that there is a critical shortage of nurses in Wisconsin, with registered nurse vacancy rates in the double digits for the first time since 2007.
Current labor market data expects a deficit of 20,000 nurses by 2040 in Wisconsin alone, according to the press release.
“Supporting nurses and other health professionals is critical to maintaining a quality health care system,” said Forward Careers President Cindy Simons. “As we see a greater number of retirements, coupled with the labor shortage, we need to appeal to our current and upcoming workforce in new ways. This grant will support the creation of equitable training opportunities targeting underserved individuals to strengthen and grow the next generation of the nursing workforce.”
The NEXT (Nursing. Equity. eXpansion. Training.) program will tackle the need for more nurses and other health care-related occupations through a multifaceted approach based on new innovative strategies and training activities that have proven to be successful, according to the press release. Through a mix of occupational skills training, on-the-job training, work experiences and incumbent worker training, Forward Careers will help support 165 individuals through training and advance them into middle to high-skilled positions.
The NEXT program will be implemented over the next five years in collaboration with Moraine Park Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. WOW Works, the local workforce development board, Wisconsin Center for Nursing and the Wisconsin Hospital Association will be key contributors to gather real-time data and feedback for the development of robust training programs.