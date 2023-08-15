HARTLAND — Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly announced that it will support local law enforcement departments in Dodge, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties by raising money for them as their Fox Bros. Charity of the Month for August.
According to a Facebook post from Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly, they will be collecting donations at Fox Bros. stores all month long and then donate them to 11 law enforcement departments in honor of Walt Lewandowski, who was a longtime assistant store director at the Slinger Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly.
“Donations collected will support a variety of initiatives, including K-9 programs, community and outreach events, like Shop with a Cop and National Night Out, or much-needed equipment to help them perform their duties, among others,” the post said.
According to the post, the 11 law enforcement departments who will receive donations include the Grafton Police Department K-9 Program, Port Washington Police Department, Saukville Police Department, Beaver Dam Police Department, West Bend Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Jackson Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Slinger Police Department, Hartland Police Department and Oconomowoc Police Department.