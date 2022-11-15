Foxtown Station looking to open early summer 2023

MEQUON - The roughly 16,000-square-foot building along a railroad track in Mequon that will include a restaurant, beer garden and arcade plans to open early summer 2023.
Foxtown Station, which was first approved in 2020, will be located just west of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail at 6209 W. Mequon Road and is a part of the Foxtown Development, a mixed-use neighborhood in Mequon’s Town Center that launched in 2019 with the opening of Foxtown Brewing.
Foxtown Station’s total outdoor space - excluding parking - adds up to 50,000 square-feet.
While everyone involved is certainly glad to finally see its grand opening date approaching, Foxtown Marketing/Project Manager Jenelle McMichael said the “pandemic and material lead times have certainly contributed to some of the delay.”
Tom Nieman, owner of Fromm Family Pet Foods and the owner of Foxtown Brewing, has been busy working with his developing partners on renovating the historic two-story ice house building - once used by the historic Opitz Brewery - and the two adjoining metal buildings previously used as lumber sheds. The goal from the start was to keep the character and existing layout of the original building, but renovating it with materials including brick, horizontal lap siding and cedar shake siding, according to design plans listed in a Planning Commission agenda.
The central ice house between the metal lumber shed buildings is being transformed into Zimmermann’s Icehouse Arcade, and will feature fast casual food such as pizza and burgers as well as an ice cream bar and an arcade on the second floor with an atrium seating area.
The lumber shed building closest to Mequon Road is being transformed into Opitz Hall and will include a beer garden and a restaurant. The restaurant was originally planned to be run by Stilt House owner Gordon Goggins, but will now be taken over by Casey Metcalf, Foxtown’s director of operations.
“We look forward to hosting farmers markets, banquets, conferences, live music and other family-fun events (of course that includes dogs, too),” McMichael said of the South Hall building - now called Zimmermann Hall - being renovated into a “flex space” containing multiple garage doors that open up to patio seating.
The Zimmermann name comes from Adolph Zimmermann, one of the co-founders of the old Opitz Brewery.
In addition, there will be a covered pavilion and space providing storage for bicycles. The development also includes 124 parking spaces.