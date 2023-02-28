Frank Mayer and Associates unveil new logo, website

GRAFTON - The Grafton-based company that has been helping small businesses design eye-catching point-of-purchase products for more than 90 years recently underwent a refresh of its own.
Frank Mayer and Associates not only updated its website, but also unveiled a new logo that communicates the core expertise the company provides, according to company President Mike Mayer.
Mayer’s grandfather started the company in 1931 with a vision of providing small companies with signs that grab people’s attention. It was a natural progression from his days as a 16-year-old, riding his bike around the Milwaukee area, hand-painting Sunday specials, daily hours and weekly sales on business windows.
Mayer’s sign business quickly turned into a bigger vision when he started creating effective point-of-purchase displays for those brands and companies to engage their customers and sell product, Mike Mayer said.
Among their clients was Atari, who in the late 1970s hired Frank Mayer and Associates to design a kiosk to promote their handheld game system.
“This first project started our path down a long road of kiosk programs with recognizable names like Nintendo, Dave & Buster’s, Amazon, BMW and so many more,” Mayer said.
In redesigning its own logo, the company added the words “KIOSKS n DISPLAYS”
“Our previous logo didn’t clearly define what we did,” said company Marketing Specialist Katie Kochelek. “So we wanted to update the logo to state that we are a retail display and interactive kiosk manufacturer.”
The website was also updated to emphasize those two facets of the business as well.
Earlier this month, the company’s new sign was delivered and installed. Kochelek said they are also working on renovating the inside of the building.
“This new look clearly encapsulates the work we do every day for our clients,” Mayer said. “What isn’t new is the outstanding team of people and end-to-end services our customers and future clients can expect from Frank Mayer.”
To learn more and to check out the new website, go to www.frankmayer.com.