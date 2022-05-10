Froedtert promotes Cedarburg native

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert Health announced the promotion of Caryn Esten to senior vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer. In Esten’s expanded role, she will lead efforts to ensure key strategic initiatives are both implemented and integrated, while still overseeing the strategic planning process and co-leading the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network’s newly formed Transformation Office.
The Transformation Office has been created to ensure that long-range initiatives are successfully implemented and integrated while strengthening the current process of launching transformative initiatives through a centralized “mission control” across the health network. In her new role, Esten will help prioritize major projects and ensure they are implemented and aligned to the strategic plan, with efficiency and teamwork. Additionally, Esten and her team will direct the consistent application of transformation principles, including technology adoption, working in a different way and incorporating consumer experience across all strategic initiatives.
“Caryn’s promotion is well-deserved and will help the organization ensure key strategic initiatives are accomplished while maintaining operational excellence and executing our long-term strategic plan,” said Cathy Jacobson, CEO and president, Froedtert Health. “Caryn has a proven track record of performance across a range of leadership positions within our organization. This experience will be critical in helping her and her team implement the health network’s strategy with greater speed and better adoption than ever before.”
Since joining Froedtert Health in 2005, Esten has held successive leadership positions within strategic planning and other areas. She was instrumental in establishing the Enterprise Project Management Office and Strategic Implementation function as well as standing up the Experience Management function as part of Froedtert Health’s investment in consumer-guided experience.
