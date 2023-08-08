MEQUON — Maranda Enterprises has been on the map for nearly 30 years, and although the Mequon-based company has enjoyed immense success in multiple product categories, owner Mark Fuchs is not about to rest on his laurels.
Maranda Enterprises has developed, produced and sold an array of items, but has recently been focused on creating clever cooling products for humans and their pets. Led by its flagship seller, Flexifreeze, Maranda has carved out a sizable market share with supporting products, Cooler Dog, Wondershade and Cooling Vest.
But cooling hasn’t always been Maranda’s specialty. Actually, far from it.
Fuchs originally got the business in motion with goldplated brass lockets that were sold with Valentine-themed candy hearts in a box. That was Maranda’s primary output for its first eight years, and Fuchs was in charge of supplying the parts for millions of candy boxes.
“It was one of those things where I met the right people and had the right awareness of how to get things made,” Fuchs said. “I met someone at a candy show who was actually looking to create new products. Knowledge creates opportunity. It’s all a matter of having the right knowledge, combined with meeting the right people, and then figuring out a mutually beneficial strategy.”
Fuchs later teamed up with Life Savers to lead the paper engineering for roughly 20 million classroom-pack Valentines. In 2003, Fuchs, who at the time was working a separate full-time job during the day, transitioned to make product creation his top career priority.
Fuchs and his business partners began expanding their portfolio with outdoor lawn games — most notably a variation on Ladderball — and more than a dozen strategy board games. Fuchs’ favorite and top-selling game is the mind-bending path builder Pathagon.
“They were just things bouncing around my brain,” Fuchs said. “I played a lot of chess as a child and it’s something I really enjoy. I knew people liked them, but it was time to produce something that had an alternative selling cycle, not just the summer season for outdoor games.”
With time, however, Maranda Enterprises needed to innovate once again.
“It was time to let go of the games space so we could really focus on cooling,” Fuchs said.
Maranda shifted gears and launched Flexifreeze coolers in 2004. Word soon got out that the product was effective and customers readily embraced it. And Fuchs quickly went on the promotional trail, flying back and forth between Milwaukee and Philadelphia dozens of times to do live TV hits on the home-shopping network QVC.
Fuchs would regularly board an airplane to Philadelphia at the end of his workday, arrive at midnight, do a late-night TV appearance, and arrive back home at 8 a.m. in time to get back to work.
It was important for Fuchs to establish himself as a reliable leader for his team. The company consists of eight full-time employees, two parttime, and seasonal employees during the summer. Success was going to depend on his willingness to go the extra mile.
“When you are an entrepreneur, sometimes you need to hustle,” Fuchs said. “When you have a team who has entrusted part of their lives to work with you, you need to make sure that the enterprise grows and stays successful. They count on you to have that vision.”
From there, Maranda Enterprises has been full steam ahead with its cooling tools, adding Wondershade, Cooler Dog and Cooling Vest. Although these products are intended for seasonal usage, especially in summer months, Fuchs knows they will become more commonplace as year-round temperatures continue to rise.
“It’s getting warmer, and cooling is going to continue to be a challenge for both humans and animals,” he said. “Helping people address solutions to those problems is just part of what we do.
Fuchs confirmed that later this year the company will introduce ComfyCools, a new brand which will consist of a line of products dedicated to sleep comfort. The first item will be a pillow chiller, which can be placed underneath a pillow to keep it cold and crisp all night.
“You never get to stand still,” Fuchs said. “We like to say that we ‘Marandize’ things, and the implied meaning is that we really think through all the aspects of design. Sometimes we could make things for cheaper, but it wouldn’t be as elegant of a solution, and people gravitate toward elegant solutions.”
Fuchs is pleased with the trajectory of Maranda Enterprises, believing the most exciting updates have yet to come. Maranda’s next chapter has yet to be written, but whatever is in store, innovation will be an unchanging theme.
“Even though the company is nearly 30 years old, we behave like a startup,” Fuchs said. “I feel like for both the pet and the safety space, we are standing on the precipice of significant growth, and as things continue to warm up and more people become aware that we offer the most effective products in this space, I see nothing but growth.”