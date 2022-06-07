MEQUON — Ashley Moore laughs when asked if she’s always dreamed of being a business owner. To hear her path to success as founder of Divine Lash & Beauty Bar in Mequon, one would assume she’s been grooming for the role for years.
Most recently, Moore moved her business to a bigger space at 10520 N. Baehr Road to accommodate her growing clientele and menu of services.
Moore’s success grew out of a very part-time side business and an absolute devotion to pampering her clients and giving them the ultimate “glam” experience.
She started in 2017, doing eyelash extensions in a Milwaukee salon, while working full time at the Kohl’s corporate headquarters at the time. There she learned much about the importance of good customer service, she said.
But soon she was making more money with her side work than she was at her full-time job, she said.
In 2018, Moore opened up Divine Lash & Beauty Bar in an office building on Port Washington Road south of Donges Bay Road. She had just two suites and provided only eyelash and eyebrow services.
But she always knew she wanted more and went to school to become an esthetician. While there, she also studied her fellow students, eyeing them not as classmates, but potential employees.
She watched how well they worked with each other, how they treated their clients, if they were on time for their clients and their personality.
“I paid attention to all of that,” Moore said. “So when they graduated, I did offer them a job.”
Once she graduated, Moore opened up three more suites. She now employs six people.
“I never wanted it to feel like, ‘I’m your boss,’” Moore said. “We’re a team and we do everything as a team. It’s always the ‘we’ in everything. Not the ‘me.’”
Her eyelash business blossomed to now include:
- Skin care, such as specialized acne facials, exfoliating microdermabrasion treatment and many others to suit clients’ needs.
- Body services from head to toe, including anti-cellulite and detox sauna treatments to more specialized options like vaginal steaming and non-surgical butt lifts.
- Nail services, specifically acrylic nails, with the option of add-ons like glitter, stickers, crystals and hand-painted nail designs.
- Makeup and injections, including lip injections that don’t employ a syringe, but rather a Hyaluron pen filler.
- A microblading and microshading eyebrow course that provides students with the knowledge to become fully certified.
Morse said it’s not uncommon to get groups of friends, whether it’s a wedding party or a girls day out.
Moore now has 4,038 square feet and 15 suites in which to work. She said she likes the new location because it is still convenient for her Mequon clients, but also accessible for those who live in Milwaukee.
“Mequon’s been amazing to me,” she said.