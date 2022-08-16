From-scratch donuts coming to Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — A new donut shop that uses real, quality ingredients will be coming to downtown Cedarburg.
Donut Monster will be opening its third location at W62N634 Washington Ave., which originally housed the Consignment Store before it closed in 2019.
From the beginning when owners Sara and Jackie Woods of Glendale started Donut Monster, they tried looking for their first brick-and-mortar location in Cedarburg, but they didn’t find the right one.
“And now we have,” Sara Woods said. Jackie Woods is a chef and has worked at a variety of fine-dining places around Milwaukee and when he and Sara lived in Napa, Calif.
Not long after they moved back to Wisconsin, the couple started thinking about opening their own business.
“We thought donuts were the great way to start because we just were seeing a lack of from-scratch donuts in the Milwaukee area,” Sara Woods said.
The name of their business came from their daughter, who was a toddler at the time and liked reading books about the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street. When Sara and Jackie Woods were trying to come up with a name, their daughter suggested “Donut Monster.”
Donut Monster’s debut was actually at the 2018 Strawberry Festival.
“It was a learning experience,” Sara Woods said. “It went well.”
The Woods took part in local events and farmers markets up until November 2019 when they opened their first location in Whitefish Bay at 5169 N. Elkhart Ave. In July 2021 they opened up their second location in the Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee at 316 N. Milwaukee St.
“We’ve been really lucky in that both communities have really supported us,” Sara Woods said.
Everything they do with their donuts are from scratch, Sara Woods said, from the dough to the glazes and fillings.
Donut Monster has a variety of unique donuts, including brown butter, cinnamon toast, chocolate espresso, lemon poppy, buttermilk with sprinkles and more.
Customers can even enjoy English muffin breakfast sandwiches, which the English muffins are also made from scratch.
“Those pretty much have a cult following. Everybody loves them,” Sara Woods said.
In addition, Donut Monster provides coffee and other beverages for customers to quench their thirst after breakfast.
Sara Woods said they still have a fair amount of work to do at their Cedarburg location, but they hope to be open in the fall.
“We just always loved the Cedarburg community,” Sara Woods said. “We’re out there quite a bit … It’s just a strong community focus and the downtown is the most adorable downtown ever.”
For more information about Donut Monster, visit www.donutmonstermke.com.