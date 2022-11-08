MILWAUKEE — Mequon-based Foxtown Brewing is hoping to add a 28,000-square-foot development next to a proposed dog park in downtown Milwaukee.
Planned for a vacant site at the northeast corner of St. Paul and Plankinton avenues along the Milwaukee River, Foxtown Landing will include a multi-story building housing a taproom, distillery and restaurant, according to a press release. There will also be pet-friendly outdoor spaces overlooking the river, as well as a rooftop patio and balcony.
In addition, Fromm Family Pet Food, which is also owned by Fromm Nieman Brands, was announced to be the title sponsor for a future-off leash dog park adjacent to the Foxtown Landing development, and planned for a vacant site under the I-794 freeway between the Milwaukee River and Plankinton Avenue.
“Milwaukee is rich in history, as is the Fromm brand and our family. When we learned about the dog park project, we began exploring the larger opportunity to develop a true ‘dog district’ where people and their pets can gather along the river at the nexus of where the Historic Third Ward and downtown meet,” Fromm Family Pet Food President Tom Nieman said. “With dog ownership rapidly increasing in recent years in the greater downtown area, we see this as a natural fit for us and a game changer for the city of Milwaukee.”
More information about the developments and project timelines will be revealed at a later date.
The press release adds that the two developments would reinvent one of the few remaining sections of land along the Milwaukee River frontage, contributing to the city’s property tax base while adding a much-needed amenity for dog owners in the area. A nearly 400-foot public riverwalk would be a result of the overall project.
The Foxtown Landing development and riverwalk connections would be dependent on Fromm acquiring the narrow, adjacent city-owned parcel to the south along St. Paul Avenue. Foxtown Landing, the public dog park and the riverwalk expansion would redevelop nearly 1.4 acres of vacant land from St. Paul Avenue to Clybourn Street, according to the press release.
Efforts to build downtown’s first dog park are being co-led by Matt Dorner, economic development director of Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District, and Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Third Ward Business Improvement District.
Both view the dual announcement as a major breakthrough that will create another big social destination for community members and their pets.
“This is a generational opportunity to reinvent a long dormant, underutilized, but highly visible area of downtown into what will be a true destination that enhances downtown’s quality of life and bridges the gap between the Historic Third Ward and Westown neighborhoods,” Dorner said.
For more information about Foxtown Brewery or Fromm Family Pet Food, go to www.foxtownbrewing.com or www.frommfamily.com. For more information about the dog park project, visit www.MKEDogPark.com.