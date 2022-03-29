GRAFTON — A bar and gaming lounge proposed for downtown Grafton was denied last week, after research from the village’s legal counsel found that the coin-operated gaming machines he planned to install were against state law.

The village of Grafton Plan Commission met last week, and reconsidered a conditional use permit application from David Boulanger for Bella’s Gaming Lounge; he originally came to the commission in February, planning a bar that would serve beer and bar snacks, with several television sets for sports game viewing in the bar and five coin-operated gaming machines.

Boulanger planned the new business for 1208 12th Ave., the former location of Lash Boutique in the commercial complex at the corner of 12th Avenue and Washington Street. The matter was tabled last month for further information due to concerns about gambling on the coin-operated game machines, noise disrupting neighboring businesses and the proposed hours of a drinking establishment opening at 8 a.m.

While some concerns were addressed between the February meetings — he agreed to limit his hours to 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. instead of 8 a.m. to midnight, and sound tests found most normal noise from the space did not disrupt neighbors — village information stated Boulanger had also decided to pursue a full liquor license, instead of just beer licensing.

Boulanger said he intended on using the game machines and that they would have payouts of some kind where customers could win money or value.

“Essentially, under Wisconsin law, any device that provides value in a game of chance is considered illegal under Wisconsin statutes and village ordinance,” attorney Jonathan Woodward said during last week’s Plan Commission meeting.

Planning staff’s report on the conditional use permit included a recommendation that Boulanger be required to not have payouts from the gamin machines. Boulanger did not agree to that condition, at which point the Plan Commission denied the permit application.

There was some discussion on the machines. Boulanger said the state department of revenue required the bar game machines to have cash payouts. He said also that there were other establishments in Grafton that used the gambling machines, and asked why the village had gaming licenses if it was illegal.

Community Development Director Jessica Wolff clarified that the village had amusement licenses for coin-operated video games machines; the license is for all pay-to-play video games, some of which do not involve gambling and payouts.

Woodward and Village President Jim Brunnquell said whether there may be similar machines in other places in the village was also irrelevant. The Plan Commission was considering Boulanger’s application for Bella’s Gaming Lounge, which included gaming machines that were for gambling purposes, according to legal definition.

“You’re asking us to authorize what our attorney said is an illegal practice,” Brunnquell.

According to the legal opinion given to the village, Wisconsin statute states anyone who “Permits any real estate owned or occupied by him or her or under his or her control to be used as a gambling place,” or “permits a gambling machine to be set up for use for the purpose of gambling in a place under his or her control,” is guilty of a misdemeanor or violation of law.

Michael Herbrand and Bennett Jenkins of Houseman and Feind sent the opinion.