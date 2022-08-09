GO Riteway launches 'Community Driven' campaign

MILWAUKEE - In an effort to combat the national driver shortage, GO Riteway Transportation Group has launched a video campaign highlighting the difference a school bus driver can make in their community.
With videos being posted on social media and shared electronically in their communities, GO Riteway hopes to recruit new drivers for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
School Bus Drivers make a large impact on a community, according to GO Riteway. The eight videos show how a school bus driver can help a child start and end their school day on a positive note, and transport children to and from school and events.
A few of the videos also show the flip side, how not having a school bus driver negatively impacts children, by highlighting a stressed parent in the morning as well as children waiting to be taken home.
The videos are between 23 seconds and 53 seconds long.
GO Riteway Transportation Group is a family-owned and operated business with three generations of family behind it, and a fourth generation who is just beginning her career. Safety, integrity and teamwork have been the core values of the organization throughout its 65-year history, according to a company press release.
"Becoming a school bus driver is a choice many make and never look back," the press release said. "Looking to make a difference in your town? Contact GO Riteway today and choose to be a pillar in your community."
To watch the videos, go to https://bit.ly/3pg4Mf3.