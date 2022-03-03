Good City Brewing expanding to Mequon

MEQUON — Coming off opening their Wauwatosa location during the pandemic, Good City Brewing co-founders David Dupee and Dan Katt weren't necessarily looking to open another location in the near future.
But the lure of Mequon couldn’t keep them from opening one more taproom.
“We have always been intrigued by Mequon as we believe the community can support more taprooms and that it is geographically distinct enough from our existing locations,” Dupee said.
So when Mequon Public Market owner Cindy Shaffer approached them about opening in the spot vacated by Anodyne Coffee, Dupee said it seemed like the perfect opportunity for them to grow the brand coming out of the pandemic.
“The (Mequon Public Market) already has a great energy and we are excited to bring a taproom experience to the overall mix,” he said.
Shaffer is thrilled with the new addition to the market at 6300 W. Mequon Road.
“We couldn’t be more excited to add a brewery of Good City’s caliber to the Mequon Public Market,” Shaffer said. “A local brewery taproom will only enhance the overall guest experience and further solidify the Mequon Public Market as a top destination.”
Katt said the Public Market is a great fit for the young brewery.
“This is an exciting opportunity for us to continue to grow the Good City brand throughout the Milwaukee area,” he said. “We believe beer brings people together, and so we are honored to join a great group of local tenants at the Mequon Public Market and contribute to its existing energy and momentum.”
Good City is targeting a late spring opening for its Mequon taproom. The taproom will feature fresh local beer and a food menu unique to the location.
In addition to 1,000 square feet of indoor bar and dining space, Good City’s taproom will open directly onto the Market’s large outdoor patio.
Good City co-founder David Dupee says the Mequon taproom will allow Good City to expand its 1% For Our Home program, the brewery’s new commitment to donate 1% of annual sales in support of affordable housing for the community and employees. The company donated $40k towards affordable housing in 2021.
"1% For Our Home is a commitment to Seek the Good through our growth and give back to the community and teammates that have carried us to this point.”