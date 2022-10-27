GRAFTON — Two concept plans for large-scale multifamily developments came to the village of Grafton this week, with the complex planned for a Highway 60 parcel causing significant concerns about the size and impacts it could have.
The Plan Commission met Tuesday evening and took up several items, including the concept plan for a mixed-use, multifamily development called The Grafton Triangle. The concept presented was for a four-to-five story building that would include 4,500 square feet of commercial space on the first floor and 180 apartment units on the upper floors.
The concept was for about 3.3 acres at the intersection 17th Avenue and Highway 60, in the triangular area between those two roads and Grafton Avenue.
Dozens of people attended the Plan Commission meeting, with about a dozen speaking about the development, planned by Three Leaf Partner.
Community Development Director Jessica Wolff said the people speaking had concerns about the traffic such a development would produce in the middle of town, the high density of the concept and potential safety impacts.
Others expressed concerns about the concept’s appearance, architecture, the green space that would be left and noise and light pollution. Wolff said she also received about 20 emails before the meeting, with a strong majority opposed to it.
“The developer has indicated to me they are working on a revised plan based on the comments,” Wolff said Wednesday.
Concept plans are an initial stage of development proposals, where developers can receive feedback but there is not formal action approving or denying a proposal.
Plan Commissioners Alan Kletti and Mark Paschke also commented that the development was too big and too dense for the location. Commissioner Carl Harms expressed concerns about the character of the development within the village.
In her presentation, Wolff urged the Plan Commission to consider the long-term future of the site. She said she thought using that site for a two-story development would be a wasted opportunity, given the limited amount of space available for development within the village.
“I agree that the mass of the building (with the Grafton Triangle concept) is large for the site, but I do think a three- or four-story building would be appropriate,” Wolff noted. With the developer revising the concept in response to feedback, it is likely it will come back to the Plan Commission at some point for further review.
The developer spoke briefly during the meeting on the Grafton Triangle idea, including its placement at the Highway 60 and 17th Avenue corner of the parcel to provide some buffer space between it and the residential neighborhood across Grafton Avenue.
The Plan Commission Tuesday also took up a concept plan for an apartment complex from Fiduciary Real Estate. That developer is proposing 14 apartment buildings containing 20 units each, as well as a clubhouse with a pool and other amenities for the apartment community.
The concept was presented for 46 acres on Port Washington Road to the south of Falls Road, near the Falls Crossing and Riverbend Meadows neighborhoods. As presented at the concept level, The Seasons would have 280 units of various types and sizes, from studios up to three-bedroom apartments.
Wolff said there was less commentary on the Fiduciary concept than the Grafton Triangle proposal; the commissioners’ only questions were about The Seasons having a resident-only car wash, and developer plans to maintain the farmhouse at the location as a separate parcel.
“There were some town residents who spoke with concerns,” Wolff said.
Those concerns related to the scale and density of the concept plan, including remarks from local developer Bob Tillman that the village’s current comprehensive plan does not allow apartment developments like The Seasons in that area, and his belief that the village should follow that plan. He noted that if all the concepts for apartments being presented in the village were approved, it would add move than 600 units to the village.
The village would have to amend its comprehensive plan before The Seasons would be able to move forward with development; Wolff said that would be the next step for the development, for the Plan Commission to make such an amendment if it is decided the village wants to allow that development to potentially proceed.
Wolff said also the developer will have to alter its plans to make a separate parcel for the existing farmhouse, as the concept plan would have created a parcel without road frontage, which the village does not allow.
She said there were several ways the developer could alter the plan to keep the farmhouse while meeting code requirements, and allowing the current resident to remain living there.
In other business, the Plan Commission agenda Tuesday included a comprehensive plan amendment related to another proposed development, called the Farmstead on Falls, for 912 Port Washington Road.
That development was presented at the concept level in August, for apartments and townhomes on the 9.8-acre lot.
The Plan Commission took no action on the amendment. Without action taken or direction given, it is unclear how or whether that development will proceed.