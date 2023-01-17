Grafton Architectural Review Board gives nod to Chipotle multi-tenant building

GRAFTON - Other than asking a few questions about building materials, the Grafton Architectural Board last week seemed satisfied with the plans for a multi-tenant building on an outlot in front of Meijer.
The board approved the architectural plans for the property located at 1600 Port Washington Road - with the following conditions:
- Submit for and receive Plan Commission approval for the site plan and conditional use permits for each business.
- Revise the plans to include details on vents and other façade openings, which must be the same color as the adjacent building material.
- Revise the plans to include details on the location and design of HVAC units and screening to be approved by the Plan Commission.
- Add a course of SMU block around the base of the building to match the height of the window mullions in the T-Mobile tenant space.
The plan calls for a 6,670-square-foot building and 48 parking spaces on 1.29-acre parcel on the southwest side of the parcel.
They will provide space for four tenants, with spaces ranging from 1,358 square feet to 2,331 square feet. So far, two tenants are already known: Chipotle and T-Mobile.
The Chipotle is slated for the space on the north end of the building, where an outdoor patio and a drive-up window are planned as well.
The Plan Commission will take up the plan next at its Feb. 22 meeting.