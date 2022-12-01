Grafton businesses step up to help protect parade-goers

GRAFTON — A sobering reality of today’s holiday parades is that security is more paramount than ever.
Threats have come from active shooters, such as at the Highland Park, Ill. Fourth of July parade earlier this year and from vehicles, as with last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade. Seven were killed in Highland Park, and six in Waukesha, with dozens and dozens injured.
All of that was top of mind for Grafton Chamber of Commerce officials again this year. They were the first to hold a parade last year after the Waukesha devastation, and making that decision was not easy.
“Ensuring the safety and security of our parade participants and spectators is crucial,” said Grafton Chamber Executive Director Pam King.
Among the participants in this year’s parade were the Dancing Grannies, three of whose members were killed in Waukesha last year.
“As you can imagine, they were very concerned about what our plan was,” King said of this year’s event. “After the parade, representatives from that group commented about how safe they felt on our route.”
Among the safety measures taken was blocking off any street access points to the parade route along Washington Street and Wisconsin Avenue. King said they had 20 of them, requiring a minimum of 22 large vehicles and dump trucks to block them.
“We have some resources within our Department of Public Works, but not enough manpower or vehicles to cover everything,” she said.
So they reached out to the business community, which was eager to help.
“The response was amazing, and, in fact, we had to turn a few away,” King said.
In addition to Department of Public Works, Grafton Police Department and Grafton Fire Department vehicles, the chamber had support from the following member businesses:
- Professional Services in Port Washington: 8 vehicles covering 4 intersections
- Hoppe Tree Services: 2 vehicles, 1 intersection
- KKomfort: 2 vehicles, 1 intersection
- Servepro of Ozaukee: 2 vehicles, 1 intersection
- Holton Brothers: 2 vehicles, 1 intersection
- P& R Cleaning 2 trucks, 1 intersection.
“Sadly, moving forward, we will have to continue this type of security for our parade, and it is so heartwarming to know that our businesses are eager and willing to step up to support our community,” King said.