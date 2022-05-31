SEEK Careers/Staffing founder Carol Ann Schneider was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. She started the company in 1971 and today has 16 offices in Wisconsin and four in Minnesota. Schneider is seated, holding her award. Back row from left, are Pat Buecher of sponsor Cornerstone Community Bank; Grafton Village President Jim Brunnquell; State Rep. Deb Andraca’s Chief of Staff Sandy Saltzstein, who was there presenting proclamations to each winner on behalf of Andraca and State Sen. Alberta Darling; former Grafton Chamber Executive Director Nancy Hundt and current Executive Director Pam King.
Grafton Hotel owners Paul Rushing and Kit Keller, who received the Outstanding Business Persons Award are pictured in front, holding their awards. Back row from left, are Brunnquell, Saltzstein, Grafton Community Development Director Jessica Wolff and Mary Karnitz of sponsor Port Washington State Bank.
Outstanding Business Award, Oasis Healthcare. From left are Saltzstein, Oasis Healthcare owner Laura McKinnis, Kelly Plageman and Angela Wenzel of Oasis, Brunnquell, Missy Gumina of Oasis and Josh Branham of sponsor Bank Five Nine.
The Grafton Public Works Department received the Outstanding Community Partner Award for all of the support they provide to the Chamber and Celebrate Grafton. Front row from left are Public Works crew members Sean Kellar and Dave Settle Administrative Assistant Linda Dean and Public Works Director Amber Thomas; back row from left are Saltzstein, Brunnquell and Dustin Beck of sponsor US Bank.
SEEK Careers/Staffing founder Carol Ann Schneider was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. She started the company in 1971 and today has 16 offices in Wisconsin and four in Minnesota. Schneider is seated, holding her award. Back row from left, are Pat Buecher of sponsor Cornerstone Community Bank; Grafton Village President Jim Brunnquell; State Rep. Deb Andraca’s Chief of Staff Sandy Saltzstein, who was there presenting proclamations to each winner on behalf of Andraca and State Sen. Alberta Darling; former Grafton Chamber Executive Director Nancy Hundt and current Executive Director Pam King.
Submitted photo
Grafton Hotel owners Paul Rushing and Kit Keller, who received the Outstanding Business Persons Award are pictured in front, holding their awards. Back row from left, are Brunnquell, Saltzstein, Grafton Community Development Director Jessica Wolff and Mary Karnitz of sponsor Port Washington State Bank.
Submitted photo
Outstanding Business Award, Oasis Healthcare. From left are Saltzstein, Oasis Healthcare owner Laura McKinnis, Kelly Plageman and Angela Wenzel of Oasis, Brunnquell, Missy Gumina of Oasis and Josh Branham of sponsor Bank Five Nine.
Submitted photo
The Grafton Public Works Department received the Outstanding Community Partner Award for all of the support they provide to the Chamber and Celebrate Grafton. Front row from left are Public Works crew members Sean Kellar and Dave Settle Administrative Assistant Linda Dean and Public Works Director Amber Thomas; back row from left are Saltzstein, Brunnquell and Dustin Beck of sponsor US Bank.