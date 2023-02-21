GRAFTON — The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce announced the inaugural recipients of the 4 Under 40 Young Professional Awards. The 2023 winners are:
- Carissa Barnes, executive director, Ozaukee Nonprofit Center;
- Nicolette Birkholz, USS Liberty Memorial Public Library;
- Amanda Hansen, general manager, Hampton Inn & Suites, and;
- Jessica Wolff, director of Planning & Development, village of Grafton.
The GACC Awards Committee selected the winners who exemplify positive representation of new energy in the workforce, according to a chamber press release.
“Young Professionals (YPs) are a vibrant part of building business in Grafton,” said Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam King. “These individuals are truly deserving of an award that celebrates their commitment to their industry and community.”
The 4 Under 40 Outstanding YP Awards, presented by Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance and Bank Five Nine, will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Thursday, March 2, at the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center, 2360 Dakota Drive, Grafton.
The 4 Under 40 Awards criteria states that individuals must be employed at a GACC member business and have integrity, possess outstanding commitment to their industry and demonstrate community involvement.
According to the chamber press release, Barnes has a proven commitment to fundraising. Her lead role in the transformation of the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center space and her ability to champion volunteers and community support all led to her selection for an award.
Birkholz is a longtime member of the GACC’s Holiday Events Committee, who consistently leads projects for the betterment of the Grafton Public Library and its community.
Hansen serves on the GACC Board of Directors, is a board member for the Ozaukee County Tourism Council and provides guidance that puts Grafton in the spotlight for tourism in the state.
Wolff has served as the community development director for a decade and has shown commitment to the community through her volunteer service with the Ozaukee Economic Development Board, mentoring middle school students and her participation with various Chamber committees and events.
The mission of the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce is to promote businesses in the community in order to enhance the quality of life for Grafton area residents. Founded in 1975, the organization is a collaboration of businesses in order to promote projects and civic movements to benefit the entire community. More than 350 businesses from around the area make up its membership and represent the voice of businesses to Village government on issues that affect the quality of life in Grafton. The broad-based membership creates a central pool of resources that work together to improve the community and inspire ideas, draw talents, energy and finances. More information on the Chamber of Commerce can be found at www.grafton-wi.org.