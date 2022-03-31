GRAFTON — The Grafton Culver’s is set to expand its drive-thru area, adding a second lane for increased capacity.
The Culver’s plan went before the village of Grafton’s Plan Commission last week, where it passed unanimously after brief discussion. According to a report from Community Development Director Jessica Wolff, double drive-thru lanes as Culver’s will be installing have become common and generally standard for fast food and quick service restaurants.
"Culver’s is updating existing stores with the new double drive through format to reflect changing customer demand," Wolff wrote in her report to the commission.
The Culver’s, located at 2001 Wisconsin Ave., currently has a single-lane drive-thru. According to a representative of the restaurant who attended the Plan Commission meeting, most Culver’s locations are moving to a two-lane model.
She said the second lane allows the restaurants to move people through more efficiently.
A plan commissioner asked about whether the location had extra parking, for if people had to pull out of the drive-thru to wait if the increase in orders at a time caused backups, where food was not yet ready when a customer reaches to pickup window.
The representative said there is adequate parking at the location - there are five waiting spaces marked out on the plan, just past the drive-thru area - but Culver’s has created models for customer and cooking times to ensure efficient service in the drive-thru, which should prevent excessive backups.
The Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit for the additional lane, as is required in the village’s code, and a site plan for the construction of the lane. The site plan showed the drive-thru area will be on the west side of the existing building. The two lanes will have a small island between them where ordering kiosks are installed.
At the same Plan Commission meeting, the commission also approved a conditional use permit for the company World Emblem to open at 1000 Hickory St., where Control Products was previously located.
According to information submitted to the village and discussed at the meeting, World Emblem is an embroidery company which works with other companies to provide embroidered goods for their companies. The site will be light industrial, without and store or retail space as World Emblem does not sell direct to consumers.
The company plans to have the Hickory Street location open in April. World Emblem has other locations in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, California and Canada.
The floor plan submitted to the village included spaces for embroidery equipment, warehousing, a shipping area, offices and restrooms. Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, with weekend hours as needed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.