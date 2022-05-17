Grafton Farm & Fleet on schedule to open this fall

GRAFTON — Work is on schedule for the fall opening of the Blain’s Farm & Fleet in the former Shopko building at 1771 Wisconsin Ave.
The 94,500-square-foot store will make use of a renovated Shopko building, plus an 11,050-square-foot addition. There will also be a 3,820-square-foot double-lane drive-thru canopy and modifications to the east façade.
The new retail store will bring activity and revenue to a parcel that has been shuttered since Shopko closed in 2019.
Unique features of the Grafton Blain’s Farm & Fleet store include its big-and-tall clothing selection, work wear, shoes, boots, hunting gear and clothing, according to a press release. The clothing line will include Carhartt apparel.
Other merchandise will include small appliances, including Hamilton Beach, KitchenAid, and Cuisinart products; canning essentials, outdoor power equipment; power tools and hand tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee and Craftsman tools; an extensive pet food and accessories selection; gardening supplies; and much more.
Also available will be MTD lawn mowers or tractors, which include Troy-Bilt, Cub Cadet, Remington and Yard Machine.
The full-service location will also include an auto repair shop and a car tire store with a full selection of brand name tires, car batteries and motor oil change supplies, according to the press release.
Hunting and fishing licenses will also be available.
The additions are planned at the main customer entrance, another on the north side for the new auto service center and small-engine repair area and the third addition will be for additional warehousing space next to the existing loading docks, also on the north side of the building.
Outside of the building, the site plan shows a refinished parking lot in front of the store to the southeast, and the smaller parking area northeast of the building being repaved and converted to the fenced outdoors sales area.
Once open, hours are planned for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
A media representative for Blain’s Farm & Fleet could not be reached, so it is unclear when exactly this fall the store will open.
It will be the 45th such store in the Midwest.