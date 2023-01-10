Grafton launches new economic development website

GRAFTON — The village of Grafton has launched a new webpage for economic development, adding a tool to its kit for communicating with potential developers about the village and what it has to offer.
The village of Grafton posted in December that it was launching its new economic development page. Grafton’s Community Development Director Jessica Wolff said it went live last week.
“The Village Administrator Jesse Thyes and I are very excited to share this new economic development communication tool to broaden our reach and make connections with potential new high-quality businesses. Grafton has so much to offer and this new page will act as our online introduction,” Wolff said.
According to the village’s post, the webpage “provides a marketing springboard where the development community can obtain pertinent information about Grafton in a concise and easy to navigate format.”
The webpage provides one location where information for developers is consolidated and easily accessible through links and tabs leading to different information. It highlights contact information for village development personnel, related economic development groups, village development programs, zoning code ordinances and other information needed by potential developments.
The page also includes links to development and Plan Commission applications, information on deadlines and requirements for applications, the village’s comprehensive plan documents and a link to the village’s building permit portal.
The page also includes community information, highlighting the village of Grafton’s economic profile and the wide variety of opportunities available in different sizes, types and locations of potential development sites. A statement on the homepage of the economic development site noted Grafton’s proximity to an international airport and interstate highway access, which aids Grafton businesses in accessing a wide labor pool and serving interstate or international customers.
“Grafton also offers a diverse array of stores, shops and restaurants. More specifically, the village of Grafton has three primary retail sectors that can accommodate all sizes and types of commercial establishments — I-43 frontage to quaint downtown sites are available. Village staff is happy to assist with your search,” according to the website.