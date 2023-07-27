GRAFTON — Members of the Grafton Plan Commission Tuesday heard a revised proposal for a 4,360-square-foot Champion Xpress car wash that would be located at 1743 Wisconsin Ave., between the Goodwill and Blain’s Farm and Fleet.
After consideration by the board following a presentation given by a representative from the project, the commissioners unanimously denied both a conditional use permit and a site plan.
Champion Xpress Carwash is a commercial chain developed by 7B Design and Development of Lubbuck, Texas. The original intent for the lot was to develop not only a car wash in that area, but a Starbucks as well; however, the second part of this plan was removed from the proposal in April.
7B Design and Development representatives expected that the development would be done in two phases: the first phase being the car wash and the second phase would be open ended, as they would place a for sale sign on the northeast side of the property and wait for the remaining land to be purchased for commercial use.
The plan for the car wash included a one-driveway loop and parking lot, as well as 17 vacuums and a storm pond on the 3-acre site. The business was expected to bring seven new jobs to the village of Grafton, including both part and full time.
However, village officials were not favorable about the car wash. According to Jessica Wolff, assistant village administrator and community development director, they were worried that the car wash would not be good for the community, and the business was not consistent with what the property was originally intended for.
Despite pushes from the car wash representatives, nearly all of the Plan Commission members expressed negative feelings toward the project.
Plan Commissioner and Village Trustee Mary Pat Fenton was the first to speak up.
“The car wash does not fit the character of the community at all,” Fenton said. “It will no doubt negatively impact the locally owned car wash a half a mile away.”
Full Service Car Wash is located 0.7 miles south on Wisconsin Avenue and Chateau Drive.
Plan Commissioner Brittany Hess agreed.
“There is no appeal to the boxy, shipping-container look of the car wash, it does not fit,” she said.
Plan Commissioner Jim Brunnquell expressed concern in the phases aspect of the project, rather than the curbside appeal.
“The overall project does not bring interest to the south commercial district,” he said. “The lack of plan for phase two also points out that this is an incomplete plan.”
Ultimately the commission denied the requests in two separate votes.