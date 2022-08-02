Grafton’s Aurora hospital ranked 4th in state

GRAFTON - Recognized for delivering exceptional patient care, Aurora Medical Center-Grafton was recognized among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals, according to a press release from Aurora Health Care.
U.S. News and World Report has been conducting the ranking for more than 30 years to help patients and families find the best health care, according to the media company. The rankings are based on data that Aurora Grafton rose to the No. 4 hospital in Wisconsin up one after receiving the No. 5 position last year.
The medical center was also honored as the No. 3 hospital in the greater Milwaukee area, joining Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center- Summit in the top five medical centers in the area.
Aurora Grafton also earned high-performing ratings in 14 different specialties, signifying top decile performance in areas including aortic valve surgery, bypass surgery, heart attack, hip replacement and lung cancer surgery.
“This recognition is another reminder of the incredible commitment our team members have to compassion and excellence,” said Michelle Y. Blakely, PhD., president of Aurora Medical Center-Grafton. “We are proud of the high-quality care we provide to our community to help people live well.”
UW Health University Hospital was ranked the No. 1 hospital in the state, followed by Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin and Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center.
Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Mequon was ranked 15th on the list.
Eighteen additional Advocate Aurora Health hospitals were named to the list, including Aurora Medical Center- Summit, Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Aurora BayCare Medical Center, among others. Advocate Children’s Hospital was recognized earlier in the summer as a top pediatric hospital.
U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide. Their methodology is based on measures of quality such as risk-adjusted outcome rates, volume, quality of nursing and other care-related indicators.