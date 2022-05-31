GRAFTON — Victoria Ovsepyan is not afraid to admit it can be demanding to operate her own business, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.
Ovsepyan, the owner of Cake Creations Cafe, is ready to make her new establishment a mainstay in Grafton and beyond. Opened last fall at 1239 Washington Street, Cake Creations Cafe serves a vast array of cakes, cupcakes, pastries, and many other sweet treats for all tastes.
“People really like it,” Ovsepyan said. “Some have even said they didn’t even know we were here, we are kind of in a hidden area. It is a lot of work and a lot of new things.”
Originally from Armenia, Ovsepyan and her family have been longtime residents of the U.S. and Grafton.
Initially pursuing a nursing career, Ovsepyan put that path on hold while she held down a job at Metro Market as a cake decorator. After many years perfecting her craft, and at the urging of her supportive family and friends, Ovsepyan took a chance and opened Cake Creations in October.
“Everybody at work was joking and telling me that I have to open something,” she said. “My kids pushed me forward. They asked why I was waiting. I was thinking of going back to school, but time goes by too fast and I don’t really have patience anymore, so I just had to do this.”
What started out as a job quickly turned into a hobby, then eventually into a passion. Ovsepyan was already a gifted artist, particularly in freehand drawing, which lent itself well to her work.
“I was very excited about it,” she said. “Everything I learned about it was from the catalogs and books I had. I was really involved and I liked it. I opened myself to a new challenge.”
As for the menu, Cake Creations has a core slate of about a dozen cupcake and cake slice flavors, which are the cafe’s most popular items. Additionally, there are offerings like cannoli, black forest cake, tiramisu, strudel, baklava, and much more.
The location is also spacious enough to host activities like cupcake decorating classes, parties, and events.
“The goal is to be busy,” Ovsepyan said. “We want people to come in every day, not just on the weekends and holidays.”
All businesses try to find their footing in the first several months, and that’s where Cake Creations is currently. Ovsepyan is mainly enlisting the help of her family until the cafe can afford to hire a full-time staff. Other aspects, like marketing and advertising, can be daunting to undertake.
The goal for Cake Creations Cafe as it navigates its operating phase is to be competitive with others in the industry. Ovsepyan has tailored prices to make people more easily consider supporting a local business.
“My menu is the same as the grocery store,” Ovsepyan said. “Those prices are very basic. If they want any cake toppers or fillings it’s an extra charge but it’s still affordable. I want people to know that. I’m just thinking from my own experience I was always looking for cheaper products, but I want people to know the prices are affordable.”
To learn more, go to cakecreationscafe.com.