GRAFTON - If the people who packed the Grafton village board room Tuesday evening were hoping to share their opposition to a controversial apartment complex proposal, they didn’t need to.
Members of the Plan Commission did it for them.
One by one, Grafton plan commissioners expressed a number of concerns and, ultimately, unanimous opposition to The Triangle, a mixed-use apartment and commercial development proposed for 3 acres on the northwest corner of 17th Avenue and Washington Street.
Village President Jim Brunnquell, a key architect of Grafton’s existing successful commercial corridors, provided the final decisive rejection.
“This structure, as presented, is not going to work,”
Originally proposed last fall as four to five stories high and accommodating 180 residents, The Triangle’s design was scaled back by developer Three Leaf Partners before Tuesday’s review of the new concept plans. No vote was expected or taken.
The new plan showed three-to four-story buildings that would accommodate 135 residents as well as 4,600 square foot commercial space on the ground floor, 165 underground parking spaces and 51 surface parking spaces.
The development would have encompassed five existing parcels and a portion of the Grafton Avenue right-of-way south of Sunset Court.
Three Leaf Vice President of Development Joe Stanton said at the meeting that he tried to address as many concerns as possible.
“We heard you loud and clear at the last meeting,” Stanton said.
The new plans not only downsized the scope, but addressed the materials used, light pollution, parking concerns, the buffer between the development and its neighbors and more.
Stanton said the parcels would have generated $6,000 annually in property taxes and would have increased the values of the neighboring properties, not to mention fulfill a demand for more apartments in Grafton.
Brittany Hess was the first plan commissioner to speak and said that the density of the project and the height of the buildings still concerned her. She said she appreciated that Three Leaf was receptive to the changes that she and others requested.
Commission and Village Trustee Dave Antoine said he was just not comfortable with the traffic that will be generated and the safety risks it posed to crossing 17th Avenue or Washington Street - also known as state Highway 60.
“It’s not easy now for people to cross Highway 60,” Antoine said.
For those and other concerns, he was not in favor of the current plan.
Plan Commissioner Mark Paschke said he doesn’t think he has received as many opposition emails to a project as the number he received about The Triangle project.
Brunnquell was also appreciative of the changes Three Leaf Partners made, but said the number of changes required indicated that maybe this project just didn’t work for that site.
“You are trying to shoehorn a project into an area that doesn’t fit,” he said.
Just because they can put a development on that parcel doesn’t mean they should, he said.
Brunnquell said that during the process to develop the downtown tax incremental district in the late 1990s, they identified specific areas considered “gateway areas.” They also created a brand - Quality Life. Naturally.
“We’ve been trying to be true to that,” he said.
He noted that when people come down Washington Street or Highway V, The Triangle will be one of the things residents, visitors and others will first see.
“Are we being true to our downtown and what we’ve been able to accomplish in the 20-plus years? It isn’t. It’s not there,” Brunnquell said of The Triangle proposal.
He told Stanton that he is welcome to submit proposals to the village in the future, but encouraged him to think about the brand, what the downtown has become and that only the highest quality projects will fit on the gateway parcel.
“The feedback is, this project will not work as presented,” he said.