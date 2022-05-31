Greek cuisine to come to Grafton

GRAFTON — Grafton will soon have a new Greek restaurant that will set up shop in the former Slow Pokes location.
The village of Grafton Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit application from Kiriakos Kalpakidis to operate a restaurant at 1229 12th Ave. in the village.
“The restaurant, known as Greek Street Bistro, would be the first brick-and-mortar location for the owner. The business would occupy 2,095 square feet and will include the kitchen, restrooms, and seating for 15 on the first floor and seating for 50 on the second floor,” Community Development Director Jessica Wolff wrote in a report to the Plan Commission.
Wolff said the commission had some discussion about the site for the new restaurant, including parking and access to the west, but the approval of the required permit was unanimous.
In the discussion, it was also noted that staff had learned from the state that the building will need a sprinkler system to meet code, if Kalpakidis wants to use the second floor for seating.
“The business owner is working on it,” Wolff said.
According to the plan of operation submitted with the conditional use permit application, Greek Street Bistro will operate with two shifts per day and up to six employees per shift. Planned hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The plan also stated the restaurant will be fast casual — with no servers or dine-in table service — serving authentic Greek cuisine. The application states that it expects an estimated 150 customers per day, and stated that the earliest the restaurant will likely be open is mid-October, based on what needs to be done to make the Greek Street Bistro ready.
Floor plans included in the application showed that the interior of the building will be renovated to convert it from the store on the first floor into a dining room and expanded food preparation and service area.
The second floor, which floor plans depicted as currently having a classroom, office and kitchen area, will be converted into an open dining area with seating for 42 and a private meeting room with seating for eight.