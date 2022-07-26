GROTH Design Group hires project, interior designers

CEDARBURG — GROTH Design Group recently announced the hiring of Zach Thiel as a project designer and Madelyn Fuller as an interior designer. Thiel and Fuller will both join GROTH Design Group’s Cedarburg office, and will support the firm’s full suite of market sector clients served by the firm’s Cedarburg, Appleton and Milwaukee locations.
Fuller graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in interior architecture and design from Concordia University Wisconsin, where she participated in a cooperative study at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. She brings a strong passion for problem solving and designing for clients through strategic selection of materials, according to a press release. She is currently pursuing NCIDQ certification.
Thiel has more than four years of design experience with a passion for residential and education projects. He formerly served as an architectural designer at Quorum Architects, Inc., working on the project team for various notable higher education and residential projects throughout Milwaukee, according to the announcement.
He received his Bachelor of Science in architectural studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. He is currently pursuing architectural licensure.