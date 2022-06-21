GRAFTON — Harbor Freight Tools is officially coming to Grafton, with plans to open mid-fall in a portion of the former Pick ‘n Save store on Wisconsin Avenue and Falls Road.
Harbor Freight Communications and Content Director Craig Hoffman confirmed two weeks ago that they were looking at the site.
On Friday, he said that things have moved quickly since then.
“This is exciting for us since it will be our very first store in Ozaukee County, although our 24th location in Wisconsin,” Hoffman said. “We think it will be more convenient for our customers in the Grafton community, since currently, to shop at Harbor Freight, they need to go about 15 miles to our Germantown store or 22 miles to our West Allis store.”
The California-based Harbor Freight bills itself as “America’s go-to store for low prices” and carries more than 4,000 products, specializing in air compressors, generators, wrenches, drills, saws, hand tools, tool storage, welding supplies, automotive tools, power tools, jacks, tool boxes and more, according to its website.
It was founded in 1977, originally as a mail order business and is still family owned and operated to this day.
Harbor Freight will occupy about 17,500 square feet of the 56,000-squarefoot space at 1827 Wisconsin Ave.
“We’ve been looking to add a location in Ozaukee County, and specifically in Grafton for a while now, but we always believe in waiting until we find a location that meets our needs and the needs of our customers: good visibility, easy access, ample parking and the right square footage,” Hoffman said.
The fact it isn’t a big-box store is a competitive advantage, he said.
“Many of our customers are professional trades workers who want to stop in, find what they need and then head out quickly to their job site or workshop,” Hoffman said. “For other customers, this size makes it easier to browse and find our great deals. All our customers will find a full selection of quality tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more, at lowest prices, which has been our mission since we began 45 years ago.”
The company chose Grafton specifically because of the wide pool of qualified applicants, Hoffman said. He said they hire locally, both construction workers and an additional 25 to 30 new jobs.
”We consider ourselves to be one of the best places to work in the retail industry, with highly competitive pay, great benefits and the opportunity to advance in one of the fastest growing companies in retail,” Hoffman said.
He said the company has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the top 20 Best Employers in Retail for two years in a row, and the top Employer for Veterans in retail for two years as well. They’ve also recognized them as one of the Best Employers for Women, and for Diversity, an honor they have received from Diversityjobs.com for two years as well.