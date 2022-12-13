Harbor Freight Tools now open in Grafton

GRAFTON — Grafton has received an early Christmas present this year in the form of Harbor Freight Tools, which had a soft opening Dec. 6 and will celebrate its grand opening Dec 24.
Located in a portion of the former Pick ‘n Save on Wisconsin Avenue and Falls Road, the store fills roughly 15,000 square feet of the vacant space, with Big Lots planned to take up the rest. It will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Grafton and all of Ozaukee County,” Store Manager Matthew Ruth said.
The California-based retailer, which started as a mail-order company in 1977 before opening its first store in 1980, operates over 1,300 stores across the U.S., has over 25,000 associates and more than 40 million customers, according to a press release.
A few of the tools and equipment on stock include automotive, outdoor power equipment, air and power tools, generators, storage, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools.
“At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price,” Ruth added.
The new location marks the 25th Harbor Freight Tools in Wisconsin and is expected to bring 25 to 30 jobs to the surrounding community.